The Ideal Gas Law Derivations definitions Flashcards

Ideal Gas Law A fundamental equation in chemistry, PV=nRT, used to predict the behavior of gases under various conditions.

Pressure The force exerted by gas particles per unit area on the walls of its container.

Volume The amount of space occupied by a gas, typically measured in liters or cubic meters.

Moles A measure of the amount of substance, representing a specific number of particles, usually atoms or molecules.

Temperature A measure of the average kinetic energy of gas particles, affecting their speed and energy.

Derivation The process of rearranging equations to solve for unknown variables under different conditions.

Variables Quantities that can change or vary, such as pressure, volume, temperature, and moles in gas equations.

Equation A mathematical statement that shows the equality of two expressions, used to describe gas behavior.

Conditions Specific states or circumstances affecting gas behavior, such as temperature and pressure.