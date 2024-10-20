The Ideal Gas Law Derivations definitions Flashcards

Skip to main content
The Ideal Gas Law Derivations definitions

The Ideal Gas Law Derivations definitions
  • Ideal Gas Law
    A fundamental equation in chemistry, PV=nRT, used to predict the behavior of gases under various conditions.
  • Pressure
    The force exerted by gas particles per unit area on the walls of its container.
  • Volume
    The amount of space occupied by a gas, typically measured in liters or cubic meters.
  • Moles
    A measure of the amount of substance, representing a specific number of particles, usually atoms or molecules.
  • Temperature
    A measure of the average kinetic energy of gas particles, affecting their speed and energy.
  • Derivation
    The process of rearranging equations to solve for unknown variables under different conditions.
  • Variables
    Quantities that can change or vary, such as pressure, volume, temperature, and moles in gas equations.
  • Equation
    A mathematical statement that shows the equality of two expressions, used to describe gas behavior.
  • Conditions
    Specific states or circumstances affecting gas behavior, such as temperature and pressure.
  • Predictions
    Forecasts or estimations of gas behavior based on mathematical models and equations.