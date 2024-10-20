The Ideal Gas Law definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 11 ) Hide definitions

Ideal Gas Law A fundamental equation relating pressure, volume, moles, and temperature of ideal gases.

Pressure The force exerted by gas particles per unit area, measured in atmospheres in the ideal gas law.

Volume The space occupied by a gas, measured in liters in the context of the ideal gas law.

Moles A measure of the amount of gas, represented by 'n' in the ideal gas law equation.

Temperature A measure of the average kinetic energy of gas particles, expressed in Kelvin for the ideal gas law.

Gas Constant A proportionality constant in the ideal gas law, with values 0.08206 or 8.314 depending on the context.

Kelvin The SI unit of temperature used in the ideal gas law, where 0 K is absolute zero.

Atmospheres A unit of pressure used in the ideal gas law, equivalent to the pressure exerted by Earth's atmosphere at sea level.

Liters A unit of volume used in the ideal gas law to measure the space occupied by a gas.

Joules A unit of energy used when the gas constant is 8.314, often in calculations involving energy.