The Ideal Gas Law definitions Flashcards

The Ideal Gas Law definitions

The Ideal Gas Law definitions
  • Ideal Gas Law
    A fundamental equation relating pressure, volume, moles, and temperature of ideal gases.
  • Pressure
    The force exerted by gas particles per unit area, measured in atmospheres in the ideal gas law.
  • Volume
    The space occupied by a gas, measured in liters in the context of the ideal gas law.
  • Moles
    A measure of the amount of gas, represented by 'n' in the ideal gas law equation.
  • Temperature
    A measure of the average kinetic energy of gas particles, expressed in Kelvin for the ideal gas law.
  • Gas Constant
    A proportionality constant in the ideal gas law, with values 0.08206 or 8.314 depending on the context.
  • Kelvin
    The SI unit of temperature used in the ideal gas law, where 0 K is absolute zero.
  • Atmospheres
    A unit of pressure used in the ideal gas law, equivalent to the pressure exerted by Earth's atmosphere at sea level.
  • Liters
    A unit of volume used in the ideal gas law to measure the space occupied by a gas.
  • Joules
    A unit of energy used when the gas constant is 8.314, often in calculations involving energy.
  • Conversion Factor
    A ratio used to convert units, such as 1 L·atm = 101.325 J, in gas law calculations.