The Ideal Gas Law definitions Flashcards

The Ideal Gas Law definitions
The Ideal Gas Law definitions
- Ideal Gas LawA fundamental equation relating pressure, volume, moles, and temperature of ideal gases.
- PressureThe force exerted by gas particles per unit area, measured in atmospheres in the ideal gas law.
- VolumeThe space occupied by a gas, measured in liters in the context of the ideal gas law.
- MolesA measure of the amount of gas, represented by 'n' in the ideal gas law equation.
- TemperatureA measure of the average kinetic energy of gas particles, expressed in Kelvin for the ideal gas law.
- Gas ConstantA proportionality constant in the ideal gas law, with values 0.08206 or 8.314 depending on the context.
- KelvinThe SI unit of temperature used in the ideal gas law, where 0 K is absolute zero.
- AtmospheresA unit of pressure used in the ideal gas law, equivalent to the pressure exerted by Earth's atmosphere at sea level.
- LitersA unit of volume used in the ideal gas law to measure the space occupied by a gas.
- JoulesA unit of energy used when the gas constant is 8.314, often in calculations involving energy.
- Conversion FactorA ratio used to convert units, such as 1 L·atm = 101.325 J, in gas law calculations.