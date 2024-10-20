Triprotic Acids and Bases definitions Flashcards

Skip to main content
Triprotic Acids and Bases definitions
  • Triprotic Acid
    A compound capable of donating three protons, each with a distinct dissociation constant.
  • Phosphoric Acid
    A common triprotic acid that can donate three protons in sequential steps.
  • Acid Dissociation Constant (Ka)
    A measure of the strength of an acid in solution, with distinct values for each proton lost.
  • Ka1
    The dissociation constant for the first proton loss in a triprotic acid.
  • Ka2
    The dissociation constant for the second proton loss in a triprotic acid.
  • Ka3
    The dissociation constant for the third proton loss in a triprotic acid.
  • Base Dissociation Constant (Kb)
    A measure of the strength of a base, inversely related to the acid dissociation constant.
  • Kb1
    The base dissociation constant related to the third proton acceptance in a triprotic acid.
  • Kb2
    The base dissociation constant related to the second proton acceptance in a triprotic acid.
  • Kb3
    The base dissociation constant related to the first proton acceptance in a triprotic acid.
  • Ion Product Constant for Water (Kw)
    The product of the concentrations of hydrogen and hydroxide ions in water.
  • Intermediate Form
    A transitional state of a triprotic acid after losing one or two protons.
  • Basic Form
    The form of a triprotic acid after losing all three protons.
  • Equilibrium Expression
    A mathematical representation of the concentrations of reactants and products at equilibrium.
  • Hydronium Ion
    A positively charged ion formed when an acid donates a proton to water.