Triprotic Acids and Bases definitions Flashcards

Triprotic Acid A compound capable of donating three protons, each with a distinct dissociation constant.

Phosphoric Acid A common triprotic acid that can donate three protons in sequential steps.

Acid Dissociation Constant (Ka) A measure of the strength of an acid in solution, with distinct values for each proton lost.

Ka1 The dissociation constant for the first proton loss in a triprotic acid.

Ka2 The dissociation constant for the second proton loss in a triprotic acid.

Ka3 The dissociation constant for the third proton loss in a triprotic acid.

Base Dissociation Constant (Kb) A measure of the strength of a base, inversely related to the acid dissociation constant.

Kb1 The base dissociation constant related to the third proton acceptance in a triprotic acid.

Kb2 The base dissociation constant related to the second proton acceptance in a triprotic acid.

Kb3 The base dissociation constant related to the first proton acceptance in a triprotic acid.

Ion Product Constant for Water (Kw) The product of the concentrations of hydrogen and hydroxide ions in water.

Intermediate Form A transitional state of a triprotic acid after losing one or two protons.

Basic Form The form of a triprotic acid after losing all three protons.

Equilibrium Expression A mathematical representation of the concentrations of reactants and products at equilibrium.