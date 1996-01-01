Triprotic Acids and Bases quiz #1 Flashcards
Triprotic Acids and Bases quiz #1
Which of the following acids is a triprotic acid?
A triprotic acid is an acid that can donate three protons (H⁺ ions) in successive steps. An example of a triprotic acid is phosphoric acid (H₃PO₄).What is the general chemical formula used to represent a triprotic acid?
The general formula for a triprotic acid is H3A, indicating it has three acidic hydrogens.How do the magnitudes of the three Ka values for a triprotic acid compare to each other?
Ka1 is always larger than Ka2, which is larger than Ka3, because it becomes harder to lose each subsequent proton.What is the name of the intermediate form created after a triprotic acid donates its first proton?
After donating the first proton, the intermediate form is H2A⁻.Which equilibrium constant is associated with the loss of the second proton from a triprotic acid?
The loss of the second proton is associated with Ka2.What is the final form of a triprotic acid after all three protons have been donated?
The final form is A³⁻, which is the basic form with no acidic hydrogens left.How are the Ka and Kb values of a triprotic acid related to the ion product constant for water (Kw)?
Each Ka and its corresponding Kb pair multiply to equal Kw, such as Ka1 × Kb3 = Kw.What is the equilibrium expression for the first dissociation of phosphoric acid in water?
Ka1 = [H2PO4⁻][H3O⁺] / [H3PO4].What term is used to describe acids that can donate more than two protons?
Such acids are called polyprotic acids.When a triprotic acid accepts a proton to become H2A⁻, which base dissociation constant is involved?
Accepting a proton to become H2A⁻ involves Kb2.