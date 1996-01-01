Triprotic Acids and Bases quiz #1 Flashcards

Skip to main content
Triprotic Acids and Bases quiz #1
  • Which of the following acids is a triprotic acid?
    A triprotic acid is an acid that can donate three protons (H⁺ ions) in successive steps. An example of a triprotic acid is phosphoric acid (H₃PO₄).
  • What is the general chemical formula used to represent a triprotic acid?
    The general formula for a triprotic acid is H3A, indicating it has three acidic hydrogens.
  • How do the magnitudes of the three Ka values for a triprotic acid compare to each other?
    Ka1 is always larger than Ka2, which is larger than Ka3, because it becomes harder to lose each subsequent proton.
  • What is the name of the intermediate form created after a triprotic acid donates its first proton?
    After donating the first proton, the intermediate form is H2A⁻.
  • Which equilibrium constant is associated with the loss of the second proton from a triprotic acid?
    The loss of the second proton is associated with Ka2.
  • What is the final form of a triprotic acid after all three protons have been donated?
    The final form is A³⁻, which is the basic form with no acidic hydrogens left.
  • How are the Ka and Kb values of a triprotic acid related to the ion product constant for water (Kw)?
    Each Ka and its corresponding Kb pair multiply to equal Kw, such as Ka1 × Kb3 = Kw.
  • What is the equilibrium expression for the first dissociation of phosphoric acid in water?
    Ka1 = [H2PO4⁻][H3O⁺] / [H3PO4].
  • What term is used to describe acids that can donate more than two protons?
    Such acids are called polyprotic acids.
  • When a triprotic acid accepts a proton to become H2A⁻, which base dissociation constant is involved?
    Accepting a proton to become H2A⁻ involves Kb2.