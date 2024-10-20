Valence Electrons of Elements definitions Flashcards

Skip to main content
Valence Electrons of Elements definitions
  • Valence Electrons
    Outer shell electrons involved in forming chemical bonds.
  • Main Group Elements
    Elements whose valence electrons equal their group number.
  • Transition Metals
    Group B elements with valence electrons from s and d orbitals.
  • Electron Configuration
    Arrangement of electrons in an atom's orbitals.
  • Atomic Number
    Total number of protons in an atom, equal to total electrons.
  • Inner Core Electrons
    Electrons not involved in bonding, located in inner shells.
  • Group Number
    Number indicating an element's column in the periodic table.
  • s Orbital
    Spherical orbital that can hold up to two electrons.
  • d Orbital
    Orbital with complex shapes, can hold up to ten electrons.
  • Periodic Table
    Chart organizing elements by increasing atomic number.
  • Chemical Bonds
    Attractions between atoms that hold compounds together.
  • Group 7A
    Column in the periodic table with seven valence electrons.
  • Group 3 to 12
    Transition metal groups with valence electrons equal to group number.
  • Shell Number
    Energy level of an electron in an atom, indicated by a number.
  • Chlorine
    Element in group 7A with seven valence electrons.