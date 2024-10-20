Valence Electrons of Elements definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Valence Electrons Outer shell electrons involved in forming chemical bonds.

Main Group Elements Elements whose valence electrons equal their group number.

Transition Metals Group B elements with valence electrons from s and d orbitals.

Electron Configuration Arrangement of electrons in an atom's orbitals.

Atomic Number Total number of protons in an atom, equal to total electrons.

Inner Core Electrons Electrons not involved in bonding, located in inner shells.

Group Number Number indicating an element's column in the periodic table.

s Orbital Spherical orbital that can hold up to two electrons.

d Orbital Orbital with complex shapes, can hold up to ten electrons.

Periodic Table Chart organizing elements by increasing atomic number.

Chemical Bonds Attractions between atoms that hold compounds together.

Group 7A Column in the periodic table with seven valence electrons.

Group 3 to 12 Transition metal groups with valence electrons equal to group number.

Shell Number Energy level of an electron in an atom, indicated by a number.