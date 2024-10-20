Valence Electrons of Elements quiz Flashcards

Skip to main content
Valence Electrons of Elements quiz

Valence Electrons of Elements quiz
  • Which statement describes the valence electrons in ionic bonds?
    In ionic bonds, valence electrons are transferred from one atom to another, typically from a metal to a non-metal, resulting in the formation of ions.
  • How many valence electrons does the fluorine atom have?
    Fluorine, a group 7A element, has seven valence electrons.
  • How do valence electrons determine the reaction between sodium and chlorine?
    Sodium donates one valence electron to chlorine, forming an ionic bond and resulting in the formation of Na+ and Cl- ions.
  • What happens to the valence electrons in a covalent bond?
    In a covalent bond, valence electrons are shared between atoms to achieve a full outer electron shell.
  • Which electrons in an atom participate in bonding?
    Valence electrons, which are the outer shell electrons, participate in bonding.
  • How can you determine the number of valence electrons for main group elements?
    For main group elements, the number of valence electrons corresponds to the group number of the element.
  • What is the electron configuration of chlorine?
    The electron configuration of chlorine is 1s2 2s2 2p6 3s2 3p5.
  • How are valence electrons calculated for transition metals?
    Valence electrons for transition metals are calculated by adding the outermost s orbital electrons to the d orbital electrons.
  • What is the significance of valence electrons in chemical reactivity?
    Valence electrons are crucial for predicting chemical reactivity and bonding behavior as they are involved in forming chemical bonds.
  • How many valence electrons does zinc have?
    Zinc has 12 valence electrons, consisting of 2 s orbital electrons and 10 d orbital electrons.