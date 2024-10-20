Valence Electrons of Elements quiz Flashcards
Valence Electrons of Elements quiz
Which statement describes the valence electrons in ionic bonds?
In ionic bonds, valence electrons are transferred from one atom to another, typically from a metal to a non-metal, resulting in the formation of ions.How many valence electrons does the fluorine atom have?
Fluorine, a group 7A element, has seven valence electrons.How do valence electrons determine the reaction between sodium and chlorine?
Sodium donates one valence electron to chlorine, forming an ionic bond and resulting in the formation of Na+ and Cl- ions.What happens to the valence electrons in a covalent bond?
In a covalent bond, valence electrons are shared between atoms to achieve a full outer electron shell.Which electrons in an atom participate in bonding?
Valence electrons, which are the outer shell electrons, participate in bonding.How can you determine the number of valence electrons for main group elements?
For main group elements, the number of valence electrons corresponds to the group number of the element.What is the electron configuration of chlorine?
The electron configuration of chlorine is 1s2 2s2 2p6 3s2 3p5.How are valence electrons calculated for transition metals?
Valence electrons for transition metals are calculated by adding the outermost s orbital electrons to the d orbital electrons.What is the significance of valence electrons in chemical reactivity?
Valence electrons are crucial for predicting chemical reactivity and bonding behavior as they are involved in forming chemical bonds.How many valence electrons does zinc have?
Zinc has 12 valence electrons, consisting of 2 s orbital electrons and 10 d orbital electrons.