Valence Electrons of Elements quiz #12 Flashcards

What is the number of valence electrons in cadmium (Cd)? Cadmium (Cd) has 12 valence electrons.

How many valence electrons does neon have? Neon has 8 valence electrons.

How many valence electrons does iodine have? Iodine has 7 valence electrons.

How many valence electrons do alkaline earth metals have? Alkaline earth metals have 2 valence electrons.

How many valence electrons does bromine (Br) have? Bromine (Br) has 7 valence electrons.

How many valence electrons does gallium (Ga) have? Gallium (Ga) has 3 valence electrons.