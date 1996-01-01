Valence Shell Electron Pair Repulsion Theory quiz #1 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 24 ) Hide definitions

What does VSEPR stand for? VSEPR stands for Valence Shell Electron Pair Repulsion.

VSEPR theory considers which of the following when determining molecular geometry? VSEPR theory considers the repulsion between electron groups (bonding and lone pairs) around the central atom.

According to VSEPR theory, how is the shape of a molecule determined? The shape of a molecule is determined by minimizing repulsion between electron groups around the central atom.

What is an electron domain in VSEPR theory? An electron domain is a region around the central atom where electrons are likely to be found, including both bonding groups and lone pairs.

How many electron domains are around a carbon atom in a molecule where a double bond is counted as a single domain? There are four electron domains around a carbon atom if each double bond is counted as a single domain.

What constitutes an electron group in VSEPR theory? An electron group consists of either a lone pair or a bonding group attached to the central atom.