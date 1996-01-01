Valence Shell Electron Pair Repulsion Theory quiz #1 Flashcards
Valence Shell Electron Pair Repulsion Theory quiz #1
What does VSEPR stand for?
VSEPR stands for Valence Shell Electron Pair Repulsion.VSEPR theory considers which of the following when determining molecular geometry?
VSEPR theory considers the repulsion between electron groups (bonding and lone pairs) around the central atom.According to VSEPR theory, how is the shape of a molecule determined?
The shape of a molecule is determined by minimizing repulsion between electron groups around the central atom.What is an electron domain in VSEPR theory?
An electron domain is a region around the central atom where electrons are likely to be found, including both bonding groups and lone pairs.How many electron domains are around a carbon atom in a molecule where a double bond is counted as a single domain?
There are four electron domains around a carbon atom if each double bond is counted as a single domain.What constitutes an electron group in VSEPR theory?
An electron group consists of either a lone pair or a bonding group attached to the central atom.What is a nonbonding electron domain?
A nonbonding electron domain is a lone pair of electrons on the central atom.What are electron domains in the context of molecular geometry?
Electron domains are regions of electron density around the central atom, including both bonding pairs and lone pairs.What is the steric number for selenium dichloride (SeCl2)?
The steric number for SeCl2 is 4 (2 bonding groups and 2 lone pairs).How many electron groups are on the central atom (A) in a generic molecule?
The number of electron groups on the central atom depends on the number of atoms bonded to it and the number of lone pairs present.How many electron groups are around the central carbon atom in methane (CH4)?
There are four electron groups around the central carbon atom in methane.What molecular shape is formed from two repelling electron pairs around a central atom?
A linear shape is formed from two repelling electron pairs around a central atom.How many electron groups are around the central nitrogen atom in ammonia (NH3)?
There are four electron groups around the central nitrogen atom in ammonia (three bonding pairs and one lone pair).How does VSEPR theory affect the shape of molecules?
VSEPR theory predicts molecular shape by arranging electron groups to minimize repulsion around the central atom.What is the steric number for boron trifluoride (BF3)?
The steric number for BF3 is 3 (three bonding groups and no lone pairs).What are the possible molecular shapes for a molecule with 4 electron domains around the central atom?
With 4 electron domains, possible shapes are tetrahedral, trigonal pyramidal, and bent, depending on the number of lone pairs.According to VSEPR theory, what determines the geometry of a molecule?
The geometry of a molecule is determined by the number and arrangement of electron domains around the central atom.What is the VSEPR structure for nitrogen gas (N2)?
N2 has two electron domains (one triple bond and no lone pairs), resulting in a linear geometry.The number of electron domains surrounding an atom will determine the:
The number of electron domains determines the molecular geometry or shape.The basis of the VSEPR model of molecular bonding is ________.
The basis of the VSEPR model is minimizing repulsion between electron groups around the central atom.What are bonding domains around the central atom?
Bonding domains are regions where the central atom forms bonds with surrounding atoms.What is the VSEPR structure for oxygen gas (O2)?
O2 has two electron domains (one double bond and no lone pairs on the central atom), resulting in a linear geometry.What is the VSEPR model for bromine gas (Br2)?
Br2 has two electron domains (one single bond between two Br atoms), resulting in a linear geometry.What does VSEPR stand for?
