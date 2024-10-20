Van der Waals Equation definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Van der Waals Equation An equation for real gases accounting for non-ideal behavior due to molecular attractions and volume.

Ideal Gas Law A law describing hypothetical gases with no intermolecular forces and negligible volume.

Real Gases Gases that deviate from ideal behavior due to intermolecular forces and finite molecular volume.

High Pressure Condition causing gas molecules to be closer, affecting their behavior and deviating from ideal gas laws.

Low Temperature Condition leading to gas condensation and increased intermolecular interactions.

Polarity Measure of the attractive forces between gas molecules, corrected by the constant 'a'.

Molecular Weight The mass of a molecule, influencing the Van der Waals constant 'b' for volume correction.

Elastic Collisions Collisions where no kinetic energy is lost, characteristic of ideal gases.

Van der Waals Constant a A constant correcting for the attractive forces between gas molecules.

Van der Waals Constant b A constant correcting for the volume occupied by gas molecules.

Volume The space occupied by gas molecules, corrected by the constant 'b' in real gases.

Pressure The force exerted by gas molecules, adjusted in the Van der Waals equation for real gases.

Moles A measure of the amount of substance, used in calculating corrections in the Van der Waals equation.

Atmospheres A unit of pressure used in the context of the Van der Waals constant 'a'.