Van der Waals Equation definitions Flashcards

Van der Waals Equation definitions

Van der Waals Equation definitions
  • Van der Waals Equation
    An equation for real gases accounting for non-ideal behavior due to molecular attractions and volume.
  • Ideal Gas Law
    A law describing hypothetical gases with no intermolecular forces and negligible volume.
  • Real Gases
    Gases that deviate from ideal behavior due to intermolecular forces and finite molecular volume.
  • High Pressure
    Condition causing gas molecules to be closer, affecting their behavior and deviating from ideal gas laws.
  • Low Temperature
    Condition leading to gas condensation and increased intermolecular interactions.
  • Polarity
    Measure of the attractive forces between gas molecules, corrected by the constant 'a'.
  • Molecular Weight
    The mass of a molecule, influencing the Van der Waals constant 'b' for volume correction.
  • Elastic Collisions
    Collisions where no kinetic energy is lost, characteristic of ideal gases.
  • Van der Waals Constant a
    A constant correcting for the attractive forces between gas molecules.
  • Van der Waals Constant b
    A constant correcting for the volume occupied by gas molecules.
  • Volume
    The space occupied by gas molecules, corrected by the constant 'b' in real gases.
  • Pressure
    The force exerted by gas molecules, adjusted in the Van der Waals equation for real gases.
  • Moles
    A measure of the amount of substance, used in calculating corrections in the Van der Waals equation.
  • Atmospheres
    A unit of pressure used in the context of the Van der Waals constant 'a'.
  • Liters
    A unit of volume used in the context of the Van der Waals constant 'b'.