Van der Waals Equation definitions Flashcards

Van der Waals Equation definitions
Van der Waals Equation definitions
- Van der Waals EquationAn equation for real gases accounting for non-ideal behavior due to molecular attractions and volume.
- Ideal Gas LawA law describing hypothetical gases with no intermolecular forces and negligible volume.
- Real GasesGases that deviate from ideal behavior due to intermolecular forces and finite molecular volume.
- High PressureCondition causing gas molecules to be closer, affecting their behavior and deviating from ideal gas laws.
- Low TemperatureCondition leading to gas condensation and increased intermolecular interactions.
- PolarityMeasure of the attractive forces between gas molecules, corrected by the constant 'a'.
- Molecular WeightThe mass of a molecule, influencing the Van der Waals constant 'b' for volume correction.
- Elastic CollisionsCollisions where no kinetic energy is lost, characteristic of ideal gases.
- Van der Waals Constant aA constant correcting for the attractive forces between gas molecules.
- Van der Waals Constant bA constant correcting for the volume occupied by gas molecules.
- VolumeThe space occupied by gas molecules, corrected by the constant 'b' in real gases.
- PressureThe force exerted by gas molecules, adjusted in the Van der Waals equation for real gases.
- MolesA measure of the amount of substance, used in calculating corrections in the Van der Waals equation.
- AtmospheresA unit of pressure used in the context of the Van der Waals constant 'a'.
- LitersA unit of volume used in the context of the Van der Waals constant 'b'.