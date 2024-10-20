Van der Waals Equation quiz Flashcards
Van der Waals Equation quiz
You can tap to flip the card.
Under what conditions do van der Waals interactions occur?
Van der Waals interactions occur at high pressures and low temperatures, where gas molecules are forced closer together.What does the 'a' constant in the van der Waals equation represent?
The 'a' constant represents the attractive forces or polarity between gas molecules.What does the 'b' constant in the van der Waals equation account for?
The 'b' constant accounts for the volume occupied by the gas molecules, reflecting their size.How does molecular weight affect the van der Waals constant 'b'?
As the molecular weight of a gas increases, the van der Waals constant 'b' also increases, indicating a larger volume occupied by the gas molecules.Why is the van der Waals equation used instead of the Ideal Gas Law for real gases?
The van der Waals equation is used for real gases because it accounts for attractive forces and the volume of gas molecules, which the Ideal Gas Law does not.What happens to the van der Waals equation when dealing with an ideal gas?
When dealing with an ideal gas, the van der Waals equation simplifies to the Ideal Gas Law because the constants 'a' and 'b' become negligible.What is the significance of the van der Waals constant 'a' in terms of gas behavior?
The van der Waals constant 'a' corrects for the attractive forces between gas molecules, affecting their behavior under non-ideal conditions.How does the van der Waals equation relate to the Ideal Gas Law?
The van der Waals equation modifies the Ideal Gas Law to account for real gas behavior by including corrections for molecular attractions and volume.What is the general trend observed with the van der Waals constant 'b' and molecular weight?
The general trend is that as the molecular weight of a gas increases, the van der Waals constant 'b' also increases.Why is it important to understand the van der Waals constants 'a' and 'b'?
Understanding the van der Waals constants 'a' and 'b' is crucial because they explain deviations from ideal gas behavior in real gases.