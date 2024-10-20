Skip to main content
Vapor Pressure Lowering (Raoult's Law) definitions Flashcards

Vapor Pressure Lowering (Raoult's Law) definitions
  • Vapor Pressure
    Pressure exerted by a gas in equilibrium with its liquid phase at a specific temperature in a closed system.
  • Raoult's Law
    Describes how the vapor pressure of a solution is related to the mole fraction of the solvent and the pure solvent's vapor pressure.
  • Solvent
    The component of a solution present in the greatest amount, which dissolves the solute.
  • Solute
    The substance dissolved in a solvent to form a solution, affecting the solution's vapor pressure.
  • Mole Fraction
    Ratio of moles of a component to the total moles in a solution, used in calculating vapor pressure.
  • Van't Hoff Factor
    A factor representing the number of particles a solute dissociates into in a solution.
  • Colligative Properties
    Properties of solutions that depend on the number of solute particles, not their identity.
  • Equilibrium
    A state where the rate of vaporization equals the rate of condensation at the liquid's surface.
  • Condensation
    The process by which a gas turns into a liquid, occurring at the liquid's surface.
  • Vaporization
    The process by which a liquid turns into a gas, occurring at the liquid's surface.
  • Closed System
    A system where no matter is exchanged with the surroundings, allowing equilibrium to be studied.
  • Pure Solvent
    A solvent without any solute, used as a reference in vapor pressure calculations.
  • Solution
    A homogeneous mixture of solute and solvent, with altered physical properties.