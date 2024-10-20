Vapor Pressure Lowering (Raoult's Law) definitions Flashcards

- Vapor PressurePressure exerted by a gas in equilibrium with its liquid phase at a specific temperature in a closed system.
- Raoult's LawDescribes how the vapor pressure of a solution is related to the mole fraction of the solvent and the pure solvent's vapor pressure.
- SolventThe component of a solution present in the greatest amount, which dissolves the solute.
- SoluteThe substance dissolved in a solvent to form a solution, affecting the solution's vapor pressure.
- Mole FractionRatio of moles of a component to the total moles in a solution, used in calculating vapor pressure.
- Van't Hoff FactorA factor representing the number of particles a solute dissociates into in a solution.
- Colligative PropertiesProperties of solutions that depend on the number of solute particles, not their identity.
- EquilibriumA state where the rate of vaporization equals the rate of condensation at the liquid's surface.
- CondensationThe process by which a gas turns into a liquid, occurring at the liquid's surface.
- VaporizationThe process by which a liquid turns into a gas, occurring at the liquid's surface.
- Closed SystemA system where no matter is exchanged with the surroundings, allowing equilibrium to be studied.
- Pure SolventA solvent without any solute, used as a reference in vapor pressure calculations.
- SolutionA homogeneous mixture of solute and solvent, with altered physical properties.