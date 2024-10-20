Vapor Pressure Lowering (Raoult's Law) definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 13 ) Hide definitions

Vapor Pressure Pressure exerted by a gas in equilibrium with its liquid phase at a specific temperature in a closed system.

Raoult's Law Describes how the vapor pressure of a solution is related to the mole fraction of the solvent and the pure solvent's vapor pressure.

Solvent The component of a solution present in the greatest amount, which dissolves the solute.

Solute The substance dissolved in a solvent to form a solution, affecting the solution's vapor pressure.

Mole Fraction Ratio of moles of a component to the total moles in a solution, used in calculating vapor pressure.

Van't Hoff Factor A factor representing the number of particles a solute dissociates into in a solution.

Colligative Properties Properties of solutions that depend on the number of solute particles, not their identity.

Equilibrium A state where the rate of vaporization equals the rate of condensation at the liquid's surface.

Condensation The process by which a gas turns into a liquid, occurring at the liquid's surface.

Vaporization The process by which a liquid turns into a gas, occurring at the liquid's surface.

Closed System A system where no matter is exchanged with the surroundings, allowing equilibrium to be studied.

Pure Solvent A solvent without any solute, used as a reference in vapor pressure calculations.