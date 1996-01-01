Vapor Pressure Lowering (Raoult's Law) quiz #1 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 12 ) Hide definitions

Which of the following substances would have the highest vapor pressure at 298 K: pure water, 1 M NaCl(aq), or 1 M glucose(aq)? Pure water would have the highest vapor pressure at 298 K because adding solute (NaCl or glucose) lowers the vapor pressure compared to the pure solvent.

Which of the following will increase the vapor pressure of a liquid: increasing temperature, adding a nonvolatile solute, or decreasing surface area? Increasing temperature will increase the vapor pressure of a liquid. Adding a nonvolatile solute lowers vapor pressure, and surface area does not affect vapor pressure in a closed system.

Which of the following aqueous solutions would have the highest vapor pressure: 1 M NaCl(aq), 1 M glucose(aq), or pure water? Pure water has the highest vapor pressure because the addition of any solute (NaCl or glucose) lowers the vapor pressure.

Which 1 M solution would have the highest vapor pressure at a given temperature: 1 M NaCl(aq), 1 M K2SO4(aq), or 1 M glucose(aq)? 1 M glucose(aq) would have the highest vapor pressure because glucose does not dissociate, resulting in fewer particles and less vapor pressure lowering compared to ionic compounds like NaCl or K2SO4.

Which aqueous solution has the lowest vapor pressure: 1 M NaCl(aq), 1 M K2SO4(aq), or 1 M glucose(aq)? 1 M K2SO4(aq) has the lowest vapor pressure because it dissociates into more ions, increasing the number of particles and lowering the vapor pressure more than NaCl or glucose.

A 0.100 m solution of which one of the following solutes will have the highest vapor pressure: NaCl, K2SO4, or urea? A 0.100 m solution of urea will have the highest vapor pressure because urea does not dissociate into ions, resulting in less vapor pressure lowering compared to NaCl or K2SO4.