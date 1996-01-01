Vapor Pressure Lowering (Raoult's Law) quiz #1 Flashcards

Which of the following substances would have the highest vapor pressure at 298 K: pure water, 1 M NaCl(aq), or 1 M glucose(aq)?
Pure water would have the highest vapor pressure at 298 K because adding solute (NaCl or glucose) lowers the vapor pressure compared to the pure solvent.
Which of the following will increase the vapor pressure of a liquid: increasing temperature, adding a nonvolatile solute, or decreasing surface area?
Increasing temperature will increase the vapor pressure of a liquid. Adding a nonvolatile solute lowers vapor pressure, and surface area does not affect vapor pressure in a closed system.
Which of the following aqueous solutions would have the highest vapor pressure: 1 M NaCl(aq), 1 M glucose(aq), or pure water?
Pure water has the highest vapor pressure because the addition of any solute (NaCl or glucose) lowers the vapor pressure.
Which 1 M solution would have the highest vapor pressure at a given temperature: 1 M NaCl(aq), 1 M K2SO4(aq), or 1 M glucose(aq)?
1 M glucose(aq) would have the highest vapor pressure because glucose does not dissociate, resulting in fewer particles and less vapor pressure lowering compared to ionic compounds like NaCl or K2SO4.
Which aqueous solution has the lowest vapor pressure: 1 M NaCl(aq), 1 M K2SO4(aq), or 1 M glucose(aq)?
1 M K2SO4(aq) has the lowest vapor pressure because it dissociates into more ions, increasing the number of particles and lowering the vapor pressure more than NaCl or glucose.
A 0.100 m solution of which one of the following solutes will have the highest vapor pressure: NaCl, K2SO4, or urea?
A 0.100 m solution of urea will have the highest vapor pressure because urea does not dissociate into ions, resulting in less vapor pressure lowering compared to NaCl or K2SO4.
Which of the following compounds has the highest vapor pressure at 25°C: ethanol, water, or glycerol?
Ethanol has the highest vapor pressure at 25°C because it has weaker intermolecular forces compared to water and glycerol.
What is the pressure exerted by a vapor over a liquid in a closed system called?
The pressure exerted by a vapor over a liquid in a closed system is called vapor pressure.
Which of the following pairs of substances has the higher vapor pressure at 298 K given first: pure water vs. 1 M NaCl(aq)?
Pure water has the higher vapor pressure at 298 K compared to 1 M NaCl(aq).
What is ΔHvap for a particular organic compound if its vapor pressures at two temperatures are given?
ΔHvap (enthalpy of vaporization) can be calculated using the Clausius-Clapeyron equation, which relates vapor pressures at two temperatures to ΔHvap.
Which of the following substances would you predict to have the highest ΔHvap: water, ethanol, or acetone?
Water would have the highest ΔHvap because it has strong hydrogen bonding, requiring more energy to vaporize.
Which of the following statements are true about vapor pressure? Check all that apply: (a) Adding a nonvolatile solute lowers vapor pressure; (b) Vapor pressure increases with temperature; (c) Vapor pressure of a solution is always less than that of the pure solvent.
All statements are true: (a) Adding a nonvolatile solute lowers vapor pressure; (b) Vapor pressure increases with temperature; (c) Vapor pressure of a solution is always less than that of the pure solvent.