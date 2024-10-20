Writing Ionic Compounds definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Ionic Compounds Compounds formed by the electrostatic attraction between positive and negative ions.

Aluminum A metal in group 3A of the periodic table with a common charge of +3.

Nitride A non-metal ion derived from nitrogen, typically carrying a -3 charge.

Barium An alkaline earth metal in group 2A with a common charge of +2.

Phosphate A polyatomic ion with the formula PO4 and a charge of -3.

Crisscross Method A technique to balance ionic charges by swapping the magnitude of charges between ions.

Polyatomic Ion An ion composed of two or more atoms covalently bonded, acting as a single charged entity.

Periodic Table A tabular arrangement of elements by increasing atomic number, showing periodic trends.

Group 3A A column in the periodic table where elements typically have a +3 charge.

Group 2A A column in the periodic table where elements typically have a +2 charge.

Charge An electrical property of ions, determining their attraction or repulsion in compounds.

Formula A representation of the elements in a compound and their ratios.

Non-metal Elements typically found on the right side of the periodic table, often forming anions.

Tetraoxides Compounds containing four oxygen atoms, often part of polyatomic ions.