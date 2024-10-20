Skip to main content
Writing Ionic Compounds definitions Flashcards

Writing Ionic Compounds definitions
  • Ionic Compounds
    Compounds formed by the electrostatic attraction between positive and negative ions.
  • Aluminum
    A metal in group 3A of the periodic table with a common charge of +3.
  • Nitride
    A non-metal ion derived from nitrogen, typically carrying a -3 charge.
  • Barium
    An alkaline earth metal in group 2A with a common charge of +2.
  • Phosphate
    A polyatomic ion with the formula PO4 and a charge of -3.
  • Crisscross Method
    A technique to balance ionic charges by swapping the magnitude of charges between ions.
  • Polyatomic Ion
    An ion composed of two or more atoms covalently bonded, acting as a single charged entity.
  • Periodic Table
    A tabular arrangement of elements by increasing atomic number, showing periodic trends.
  • Group 3A
    A column in the periodic table where elements typically have a +3 charge.
  • Group 2A
    A column in the periodic table where elements typically have a +2 charge.
  • Charge
    An electrical property of ions, determining their attraction or repulsion in compounds.
  • Formula
    A representation of the elements in a compound and their ratios.
  • Non-metal
    Elements typically found on the right side of the periodic table, often forming anions.
  • Tetraoxides
    Compounds containing four oxygen atoms, often part of polyatomic ions.
  • Parenthesis
    Used in chemical formulas to indicate the number of polyatomic ions in a compound.