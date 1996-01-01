Writing Ionic Compounds quiz #1 Flashcards
Writing Ionic Compounds quiz #1
You can tap to flip the card.
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.1/40
What is the chemical formula for barium hydroxide?
Ba(OH)2Which of the following is the correct formula for an ionic compound formed from magnesium and chlorine: MgCl, MgCl2, or Mg2Cl?
MgCl2What is the chemical formula for zinc iodide?
ZnI2What is the chemical formula for cobalt(II) hydroxide?
Co(OH)2What is the chemical formula for strontium chloride?
SrCl2What is the chemical formula for calcium bromide?
CaBr2What is the chemical formula for the compound formed by lead(II) ions and chromate ions?
PbCrO4What is the formula of a compound containing Al3+ and S2- ions?
Al2S3What is the chemical formula for the compound formed between strontium ions and nitrogen ions?
Sr3N2What is the formula for an ionic compound containing Ba2+ ions and Cl- ions?
BaCl2What is the correct chemical formula for a compound composed of aluminum ions and sulfate ions?
Al2(SO4)3What is the correct formula unit when calcium is combined with nitrogen?
Ca3N2What is the correct formula for magnesium oxide?
MgOWhat is the formula of a compound containing K+ and O2- ions?
K2OWhat is the chemical formula for the ionic compound rubidium cyanide?
RbCNWhat is the chemical formula for potassium oxide?
K2OWhich statements are correct with regard to writing formulas for ionic compounds?
Identify the ions and their charges, balance the charges using subscripts, and use the crisscross method if charges differ.What is the chemical formula for cobalt(III) fluoride?
CoF3What is the correct chemical formula for the compound aluminum sulfide?
Al2S3What is the chemical formula for aluminum carbonate?
Al2(CO3)3What is the chemical formula for cobalt(II) sulfide?
CoSWhat is the chemical formula for chromium(III) oxide?
Cr2O3Which is the correct compound formula for a salt formed from magnesium and sulfur atoms?
MgSWhat is the chemical formula for a compound between lithium and bromine?
LiBrWhat is the correct formula for ammonium bromide?
NH4BrWhat is the chemical formula for copper(II) oxide?
CuOWhich of the following is the correct formula for sodium sulfate: NaSO4, Na2SO4, or Na2SO3?
Na2SO4What is the correct formula when iron combines with chlorine?
FeCl2 or FeCl3, depending on the iron oxidation stateWhat is the chemical formula for lead(II) sulfide?
PbSWhat is the chemical formula for magnesium fluoride?
MgF2What is the chemical formula for magnesium phosphate?
Mg3(PO4)2What is the correct formula for copper(II) sulfate?
CuSO4What is the chemical formula for the compound formed between chromium(III) and the borate ion?
Cr(BO3)3What is the chemical formula for the compound formed between magnesium and iodine?
MgI2What is the formula of a compound that contains Na+ and PO4^3- ions?
Na3PO4What is the formula unit for a compound made from Pb4+ and oxygen?
PbO2What is the correct ionic formula when Mg2+ and P3- react?
Mg3P2What is the chemical formula for aluminum iodide?
AlI3Predict the chemical formula for the ionic compound formed by NH4+ and PO4^3- ions.
(NH4)3PO4Predict the chemical formula for the ionic compound formed by Al3+ and CH3COO- ions.
Al(CH3COO)3