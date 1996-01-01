Writing Ionic Compounds quiz #1 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 40 ) Hide definitions

What is the chemical formula for barium hydroxide? Ba(OH)2

Which of the following is the correct formula for an ionic compound formed from magnesium and chlorine: MgCl, MgCl2, or Mg2Cl? MgCl2

What is the chemical formula for zinc iodide? ZnI2

What is the chemical formula for cobalt(II) hydroxide? Co(OH)2

What is the chemical formula for strontium chloride? SrCl2

What is the chemical formula for calcium bromide? CaBr2