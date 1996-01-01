Skip to main content
Writing Ionic Compounds quiz #1 Flashcards

  • What is the chemical formula for barium hydroxide?
    Ba(OH)2
  • Which of the following is the correct formula for an ionic compound formed from magnesium and chlorine: MgCl, MgCl2, or Mg2Cl?
    MgCl2
  • What is the chemical formula for zinc iodide?
    ZnI2
  • What is the chemical formula for cobalt(II) hydroxide?
    Co(OH)2
  • What is the chemical formula for strontium chloride?
    SrCl2
  • What is the chemical formula for calcium bromide?
    CaBr2
  • What is the chemical formula for the compound formed by lead(II) ions and chromate ions?
    PbCrO4
  • What is the formula of a compound containing Al3+ and S2- ions?
    Al2S3
  • What is the chemical formula for the compound formed between strontium ions and nitrogen ions?
    Sr3N2
  • What is the formula for an ionic compound containing Ba2+ ions and Cl- ions?
    BaCl2
  • What is the correct chemical formula for a compound composed of aluminum ions and sulfate ions?
    Al2(SO4)3
  • What is the correct formula unit when calcium is combined with nitrogen?
    Ca3N2
  • What is the correct formula for magnesium oxide?
    MgO
  • What is the formula of a compound containing K+ and O2- ions?
    K2O
  • What is the chemical formula for the ionic compound rubidium cyanide?
    RbCN
  • What is the chemical formula for potassium oxide?
    K2O
  • Which statements are correct with regard to writing formulas for ionic compounds?
    Identify the ions and their charges, balance the charges using subscripts, and use the crisscross method if charges differ.
  • What is the chemical formula for cobalt(III) fluoride?
    CoF3
  • What is the correct chemical formula for the compound aluminum sulfide?
    Al2S3
  • What is the chemical formula for aluminum carbonate?
    Al2(CO3)3
  • What is the chemical formula for cobalt(II) sulfide?
    CoS
  • What is the chemical formula for chromium(III) oxide?
    Cr2O3
  • Which is the correct compound formula for a salt formed from magnesium and sulfur atoms?
    MgS
  • What is the chemical formula for a compound between lithium and bromine?
    LiBr
  • What is the correct formula for ammonium bromide?
    NH4Br
  • What is the chemical formula for copper(II) oxide?
    CuO
  • Which of the following is the correct formula for sodium sulfate: NaSO4, Na2SO4, or Na2SO3?
    Na2SO4
  • What is the correct formula when iron combines with chlorine?
    FeCl2 or FeCl3, depending on the iron oxidation state
  • What is the chemical formula for lead(II) sulfide?
    PbS
  • What is the chemical formula for magnesium fluoride?
    MgF2
  • What is the chemical formula for magnesium phosphate?
    Mg3(PO4)2
  • What is the correct formula for copper(II) sulfate?
    CuSO4
  • What is the chemical formula for the compound formed between chromium(III) and the borate ion?
    Cr(BO3)3
  • What is the chemical formula for the compound formed between magnesium and iodine?
    MgI2
  • What is the formula of a compound that contains Na+ and PO4^3- ions?
    Na3PO4
  • What is the formula unit for a compound made from Pb4+ and oxygen?
    PbO2
  • What is the correct ionic formula when Mg2+ and P3- react?
    Mg3P2
  • What is the chemical formula for aluminum iodide?
    AlI3
  • Predict the chemical formula for the ionic compound formed by NH4+ and PO4^3- ions.
    (NH4)3PO4
  • Predict the chemical formula for the ionic compound formed by Al3+ and CH3COO- ions.
    Al(CH3COO)3