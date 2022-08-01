Ions
Ions represent elements that possess either a positive charge or a negative charge.
Ions Concept 1
Ions are formed from either the loss or gaining of electrons by a neutral element.
Ions Concept 2
A positively charged ion is called a cation and a negatively charged ion is called an anion.
Ions Example 1
Give the correct number of protons, neutrons and electrons for the following isotope:.
In which pair are the two species both isoelectronic and isotopic?
One isotope of a metallic element has a mass number of 65 and 35 neutrons in the nucleus. The cation that this atom forms has 28 electrons. What is the symbol of the cation?
Which of the following is the symbol for the ion with a +4 charge, 30 neutrons and 21 electrons?
Fill in the gaps for the following table.
- In the following reaction which sphere represents a metal and which represents a nonmetal?
- How many protons, neutrons, and electrons are in 107Ag+? (LO 2.21) (a) protons = 47, neutrons = 60, electrons ...
- Which neutral atom is isoelectronic with each of the following ions? H-, Ca2+, In3+, Ge2+
- Fill in the gaps in the following table, assuming each column represents a neutral atom. Symbol 159Tb Protons...
- Some ions do not have a corresponding neutral atom that has the same electron configuration. For each of the f...
- How many protons and electrons are in each of the following ions? (d) Au3+
- How many protons and electrons are in each of the following ions? (c) Se2-
- How many protons and electrons are in each of the following ions? (b) Rb+
- How many protons and electrons are in each of the following ions? (a) Be2+
- Which represents an F atom with one minus charge (F-)? (a) (b) (c)
- Which represents a Ca atom with two positive electrical charges (Ca2+)? (a) (b) (c)
- Fill in the gaps in the following table: Symbol 59Co3+ Protons 34 76 80 Neutrons 46 116 120 Electrons 36 78...
- Fill in the gaps in the following table: Symbol 133Cs+ Protons 35 15 Neutrons 46 16 30 Electrons 18 20 Net...
- Determine the number of protons and the number of electrons in each ion. a. Ni2+
- Determine the number of protons and the number of electrons in each ion. c. Ga3+
- Determine the number of protons and the number of electrons in each ion. d. Sr2+
- Determine the number of protons and the number of electrons in each ion. b. Se2-
- Fill in the blanks to complete the table. Symbol Ion Formed Number of Electrons in Ion Number of Protons in Io...
- The Ti2 + ion is isoelectronic with the Ca atom. (c) What charge would Ti have to be isoelectronic with Ca2 +...
- How many protons and electrons are in each of the following ions? (a) Be2+ b) Rb+ c) Se2- (d) Au3+
- What is the identity of the element X in the following ions? (a) X2+, a cation that has 36 electrons (b) X-,...