Problem 110a
In 2014, a major chemical leak at a facility in West Virginia released 28,390 L of MCHM (4-methylcyclohexylmethanol, C8H16O) into the Elk River. The density of MCHM is 0.9074 g/mL. (a) Calculate the initial molarity of MCHM in the river, assuming that the first part of the river is 2.00 m deep, 90.0 m wide, and 90.0 m long.
- Ritalin is the trade name of a drug, methylphenidate, used to treat attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder in young adults. The chemical structure of methylphenidate is (c) Ritalin has a half-life of 3 hours in the blood, which means that after 3 hours the concentration in the blood has decreased by half of its initial value. For the man in part (b), what is the concentration of Ritalin in his blood after 6 hours?
Problem 111
Problem 113b
The arsenic in a 1.22-g sample of a pesticide was converted to AsO43- by suitable chemical treatment. It was then titrated using Ag+ to form Ag3AsO4 as a precipitate. (b) Name Ag3AsO4 by analogy to the corresponding compound containing phosphorus in place of arsenic.
Problem 113c
The arsenic in a 1.22-g sample of a pesticide was converted to AsO43- by suitable chemical treatment. It was then titrated using Ag+ to form Ag3AsO4 as a precipitate. (c) If it took 25.0 mL of 0.102 M Ag+to reach the equivalence point in this titration, what is the mass percentage of arsenic in the pesticide?
Problem 115a
Federal regulations set an upper limit of 50 parts per million (ppm) of NH3 in the air in a work environment [that is, 50 molecules of NH3(g) for every million molecules in the air]. Air from a manufacturing operation was drawn through a solution containing 1.00⨉102 mL of 0.0105 M HCl. The NH3 reacts with HCl according to: NH3(aq) + HCl(aq) → NH4Cl(aq). After drawing air through the acid solution for 10.0 min at a rate of 10.0 L/min, the acid was titrated. The remaining acid needed 13.1 mL of 0.0588 M NaOH to reach the equivalence point. (a) How many grams of NH3 were drawn into the acid solution?
Problem 115b
Federal regulations set an upper limit of 50 parts per million (ppm) of NH3 in the air in a work environment [that is, 50 molecules of NH3(g) for every million molecules in the air]. Air from a manufacturing operation was drawn through a solution containing 1.00⨉102 mL of 0.0105 M HCl. The NH3 reacts with HCl according to: NH3(aq) + HCl(aq) → NH4Cl(aq). After drawing air through the acid solution for 10.0 min at a rate of 10.0 L/min, the acid was titrated. The remaining acid needed 13.1 mL of 0.0588 M NaOH to reach the equivalence point. (b) How many ppm of NH3 were in the air? (Air has a density of 1.20 g/L and an average molar mass of 29.0 g/mol under the conditions of the experiment.)
- Chlorine dioxide gas 1ClO22 is used as a commercial bleaching agent. It bleaches materials by oxidizing them. In the course of these reactions, the ClO2 is itself reduced. (b) Why do you think that ClO2 is reduced so readily?
Problem 124
Ch.4 - Reactions in Aqueous Solution
