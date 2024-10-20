Problem 115b

Federal regulations set an upper limit of 50 parts per million (ppm) of NH 3 in the air in a work environment [that is, 50 molecules of NH 3 (g) for every million molecules in the air]. Air from a manufacturing operation was drawn through a solution containing 1.00⨉102 mL of 0.0105 M HCl. The NH 3 reacts with HCl according to: NH 3( aq) + HCl(aq) → NH 4 Cl(aq). After drawing air through the acid solution for 10.0 min at a rate of 10.0 L/min, the acid was titrated. The remaining acid needed 13.1 mL of 0.0588 M NaOH to reach the equivalence point. (b) How many ppm of NH 3 were in the air? (Air has a density of 1.20 g/L and an average molar mass of 29.0 g/mol under the conditions of the experiment.)