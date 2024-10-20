Problem 15a

(a) The electrostatic force (not energy) of attraction between two oppositely charged objects is given by the equation F = k (Q 1 Q 2 /d2) where k = 8.99⨉109N-m2/C2, Q 1 and Q 2 are the charges of the two objects in Coulombs, and d is the distance separating the two objects in meters. What is the electrostatic force of attraction (in Newtons) between an electron and a proton that are separated by 1⨉102 pm?