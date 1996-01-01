There are a variety of circumstances under which rapid results using multiple markers in PCR amplifications are highly desired, such as in forensics, pathogen analysis, or detection of genetically modified organisms. In multiplex PCR, multiple sets of primers are used, often with less success than when applied to PCR as individual sets. Numerous studies have been conducted to optimize procedures, but each has described the process as time consuming and often unsuccessful. Considering the information given in Problem 30, why should multiplex PCR be any different than single primer set PCR in terms of dependability and ease of optimization?