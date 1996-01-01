11. Translation
Transfer RNA
13PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which of the following statements about transfer RNA (tRNA) is true?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
tRNA is a type of messenger RNA that carries genetic information from DNA to the ribosome.
B
tRNA contains the genetic code for a specific amino acid.
C
tRNA is involved in the process of DNA replication.
D
tRNA has a unique cloverleaf structure with an anticodon sequence that binds to mRNA.