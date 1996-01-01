21. Population Genetics
Allelic Frequency Changes
11PRACTICE PROBLEM
A genetic bottleneck is an event in which a population is drastically reduced in size, often due to a catastrophic event such as a natural disaster, disease outbreak, or overhunting. Which of the following statements best describes how genetic bottlenecks affect the genetic diversity of a population?
A
It increases genetic diversity by allowing for new mutations to arise.
B
It decreases genetic diversity by reducing the number of individuals in the population, causing a loss of alleles.
C
It does not affect genetic diversity because allele frequencies remain constant.
D
It increases genetic diversity by allowing more gene flow between different populations.