12. Gene Regulation in Prokaryotes
Lac Operon
13PRACTICE PROBLEM
If the two copies of the lacO regions are mutated in a partial diploid E. coli strain, which of the following statements is therefore true?
A
The strain will grow in the lactose medium
B
The strain will not grow in the lactose medium
C
The strain cannot metabolize lactose
D
The growth of the strain will be delayed