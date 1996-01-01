21. Population Genetics
Allelic Frequency Changes
32PRACTICE PROBLEM
In a small isolated population of endangered birds, a group of individuals started mating with close relatives due to limited mate availability. Over several generations, the inbreeding coefficient for a particular pair of birds, A and B, was calculated to be F = 0.125. What does this coefficient represent?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
The probability that A and B share a common ancestor.
B
The proportion of shared genes between A and B.
C
The likelihood that A and B will produce offspring with genetic disorders.
D
The percentage of genetic variation within A and B's offspring.