15. Genomes and Genomics
Genomics and Human Medicine
37PRACTICE PROBLEM
Mitochondrial replacement therapy (MRT) is the process of replacing the mutated mitochondria with a normal nucleus. MRT is also known as:
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
mitochondrial donation
B
nuclear genome transfer
C
three-parent in vitro fertilization
D
All options are correct