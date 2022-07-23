In the discussion, we focused on how DNA is organized at the chromosomal level. Along the way, we found many opportunities to consider the methods and reasoning by which much of this information was acquired. From the explanations given in the chapter, what answers would you propose to the following fundamental questions:

How did we learn that eukaryotic chromatin exists in the form of repeating nucleosomes, each consisting of about 200 base pairs and an octamer of histones?