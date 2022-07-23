Textbook Question
What evidence established that lactose serves as the inducer of a gene whose product is related to lactose metabolism?
What led researchers to conclude that a repressor molecule regulates the lac operon?
How do we know that the lac repressor is a protein?
Write a brief essay that discusses why you think regulatory systems evolved in bacteria (i.e., what advantages do regulatory systems provide to these organisms?), and, in the context of regulation, discuss why genes related to common functions are found together in operons.
Contrast positive versus negative control of gene expression.
Contrast the role of the repressor in an inducible system and in a repressible system.