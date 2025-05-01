Skip to main content
Chapter 17, Problem 26

Provide one example of a CRISPR-Cas application for biotechnology.

Understand that CRISPR-Cas is a powerful genome editing tool that allows precise modification of DNA sequences in living organisms.
Identify a key application of CRISPR-Cas in biotechnology, such as gene editing to improve crop traits, develop disease-resistant plants, or create genetically modified organisms (GMOs).
Consider an example like using CRISPR-Cas to knock out a gene responsible for susceptibility to a plant disease, thereby enhancing the plant's resistance.
Explain how the CRISPR-Cas system targets a specific DNA sequence using a guide RNA and introduces a cut, which the cell repairs, leading to the desired genetic change.
Summarize the application by highlighting its impact, such as increased crop yield, reduced pesticide use, or improved nutritional content.

CRISPR-Cas System

The CRISPR-Cas system is a natural adaptive immune mechanism found in bacteria that can be engineered to target and edit specific DNA sequences. It uses a guide RNA to direct the Cas nuclease to a complementary DNA sequence, enabling precise gene editing.
Gene Editing in Biotechnology

Gene editing involves making targeted changes to an organism's DNA to alter its traits. In biotechnology, this allows for the development of genetically modified organisms with improved characteristics, such as disease resistance or enhanced productivity.
Applications of CRISPR-Cas

CRISPR-Cas technology is applied in biotechnology for purposes like creating disease-resistant crops, developing gene therapies for genetic disorders, and engineering microbes for biofuel production. These applications demonstrate its versatility and impact.
