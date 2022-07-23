Skip to main content
Ch. 2 - Mitosis and Meiosis
Klug - Essentials of Genetics 10th Edition
Klug10th EditionEssentials of GeneticsISBN: 9780135588789Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksKlug 10th EditionCh. 2 - Mitosis and MeiosisProblem 3
Chapter 2, Problem 3

What role do the following cellular components play in the storage, expression, or transmission of genetic information?
(a) Chromatin
(b) Nucleolus
(c) Ribosome
(d) Mitochondrion
(e) Centriole
(f) Centromere

1
Identify the role of chromatin: Understand that chromatin is composed of DNA and proteins, and its primary function is to package DNA into a compact, dense shape, which facilitates storage and regulates gene expression by controlling access to the DNA.
Explain the nucleolus: Recognize that the nucleolus is a region within the nucleus responsible for synthesizing ribosomal RNA (rRNA) and assembling ribosomal subunits, which are essential for protein synthesis, thus indirectly influencing gene expression.
Describe the ribosome's function: Know that ribosomes are the cellular machinery that translates messenger RNA (mRNA) into proteins, directly executing the genetic code and enabling gene expression.
Discuss the mitochondrion: Understand that mitochondria contain their own DNA and are involved in energy production; their genetic material is inherited maternally and plays a role in the transmission of genetic information across generations.
Clarify the roles of the centriole and centromere: Centrioles are involved in organizing the mitotic spindle during cell division, ensuring proper chromosome segregation (transmission of genetic information), while the centromere is the chromosome region where sister chromatids are held together and where spindle fibers attach, critical for accurate chromosome movement during cell division.

Chromatin and Genetic Information Storage

Chromatin is a complex of DNA and proteins found in the nucleus that packages genetic material into a compact, organized structure. It regulates gene expression by controlling DNA accessibility and plays a key role in DNA replication and repair, thus ensuring proper storage and transmission of genetic information.
Role of Ribosomes and Nucleolus in Gene Expression

The nucleolus is a nuclear substructure where ribosomal RNA (rRNA) is synthesized and ribosome assembly begins. Ribosomes, composed of rRNA and proteins, are the cellular machinery that translates messenger RNA (mRNA) into proteins, directly facilitating the expression of genetic information.
Mitochondrion, Centriole, and Centromere Functions in Genetic Transmission

Mitochondria contain their own DNA and contribute to genetic inheritance through maternal lineage. Centrioles organize the mitotic spindle during cell division, ensuring accurate chromosome segregation. The centromere is the chromosome region where spindle fibers attach, critical for proper chromosome movement and genetic information transmission during mitosis.
