In a recent cytogenetic study on 1021 cases of Down syndrome, 46 were the result of translocations, the most frequent of which was symbolized as t(14;21). What does this symbol represent, and how many chromosomes would you expect to be present in t(14;21) Down syndrome individuals?
A boy with Klinefelter syndrome (47,XXY) is born to a mother who is phenotypically normal and a father who has the X-linked skin condition called anhidrotic ectodermal dysplasia. The mother's skin is completely normal with no signs of the skin abnormality. In contrast, her son has patches of normal skin and patches of abnormal skin.
Using the appropriate genetic terminology, explain the son's skin phenotype.
Which parent contributed the abnormal gamete?
Using the appropriate genetic terminology, describe the meiotic mistake that occurred. Be sure to indicate in which division the mistake occurred.
A 3-year-old child exhibited some early indication of Turner syndrome, which results from a 45,X chromosome composition. Karyotypic analysis demonstrated two cell types: 46,XX (normal) and 45,X. Propose a mechanism for the origin of this mosaicism.
A normal female is discovered with 45 chromosomes, one of which exhibits a Robertsonian translocation containing most of chromosomes 15 and 21. Discuss the possible outcomes in her offspring when her husband contains a normal karyotype.