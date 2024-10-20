- 1. Matter and Measurements(0)
- What is Chemistry?(0)
- The Scientific Method(0)
- Classification of Matter(0)
- States of Matter(0)
- Physical & Chemical Changes(0)
- Chemical Properties(0)
- Physical Properties(0)
- Intensive vs. Extensive Properties(0)
- Temperature (Simplified)(0)
- Scientific Notation(0)
- SI Units (Simplified)(0)
- Metric Prefixes(0)
- Significant Figures (Simplified)(0)
- Significant Figures: Precision in Measurements(0)
- Significant Figures: In Calculations(0)
- Conversion Factors (Simplified)(0)
- Dimensional Analysis(0)
- Density(0)
- Specific Gravity(0)
- Density of Geometric Objects(0)
- Density of Non-Geometric Objects(0)
- 2. Atoms and the Periodic Table(0)
- The Atom (Simplified)(0)
- Subatomic Particles (Simplified)(0)
- Isotopes(0)
- Ions (Simplified)(0)
- Atomic Mass (Simplified)(0)
- Atomic Mass (Conceptual)(0)
- Periodic Table: Element Symbols(0)
- Periodic Table: Classifications(0)
- Periodic Table: Group Names(0)
- Periodic Table: Representative Elements & Transition Metals(0)
- Periodic Table: Elemental Forms (Simplified)(0)
- Periodic Table: Phases (Simplified)(0)
- Law of Definite Proportions(0)
- Atomic Theory(0)
- Rutherford Gold Foil Experiment(0)
- Wavelength and Frequency (Simplified)(0)
- Electromagnetic Spectrum (Simplified)(0)
- Bohr Model (Simplified)(0)
- Emission Spectrum (Simplified)(0)
- Electronic Structure(0)
- Electronic Structure: Shells(0)
- Electronic Structure: Subshells(0)
- Electronic Structure: Orbitals(0)
- Electronic Structure: Electron Spin(0)
- Electronic Structure: Number of Electrons(0)
- The Electron Configuration (Simplified)(0)
- Electron Arrangements(0)
- The Electron Configuration: Condensed(0)
- The Electron Configuration: Exceptions (Simplified)(0)
- Ions and the Octet Rule(0)
- Ions and the Octet Rule (Simplified)(0)
- Valence Electrons of Elements (Simplified)(0)
- Lewis Dot Symbols (Simplified)(0)
- Periodic Trend: Metallic Character(0)
- Periodic Trend: Atomic Radius (Simplified)(0)
- 3. Ionic Compounds(0)
- Periodic Table: Main Group Element Charges(0)
- Periodic Table: Transition Metal Charges(0)
- Periodic Trend: Ionic Radius (Simplified)(0)
- Periodic Trend: Ranking Ionic Radii(0)
- Periodic Trend: Ionization Energy (Simplified)(0)
- Periodic Trend: Electron Affinity (Simplified)(0)
- Ionic Bonding(0)
- Naming Monoatomic Cations(0)
- Naming Monoatomic Anions(0)
- Polyatomic Ions(0)
- Naming Ionic Compounds(0)
- Writing Formula Units of Ionic Compounds(0)
- Naming Ionic Hydrates(0)
- Naming Acids(0)
- 4. Molecular Compounds(0)
- Covalent Bonds(0)
- Naming Binary Molecular Compounds(0)
- Molecular Models(0)
- Bonding Preferences(0)
- Lewis Dot Structures: Neutral Compounds (Simplified)(0)
- Multiple Bonds(0)
- Multiple Bonds (Simplified)(0)
- Lewis Dot Structures: Multiple Bonds(0)
- Lewis Dot Structures: Ions (Simplified)(0)
- Lewis Dot Structures: Exceptions (Simplified)(0)
- Resonance Structures (Simplified)(0)
- Valence Shell Electron Pair Repulsion Theory (Simplified)(0)
- Electron Geometry (Simplified)(0)
- Molecular Geometry (Simplified)(0)
- Bond Angles (Simplified)(0)
- Dipole Moment (Simplified)(0)
- Molecular Polarity (Simplified)(0)
- 5. Classification & Balancing of Chemical Reactions(0)
- Chemical Reaction: Chemical Change(0)
- Law of Conservation of Mass(0)
- Balancing Chemical Equations (Simplified)(0)
- Solubility Rules(0)
- Molecular Equations(0)
- Types of Chemical Reactions(0)
- Complete Ionic Equations(0)
- Calculate Oxidation Numbers(0)
- Redox Reactions(0)
- Spontaneous Redox Reactions(0)
- Balancing Redox Reactions: Acidic Solutions(0)
- Balancing Redox Reactions: Basic Solutions(0)
- Balancing Redox Reactions (Simplified)(0)
- Galvanic Cell (Simplified)(0)
- 6. Chemical Reactions & Quantities(0)
- 7. Energy, Rate and Equilibrium(0)
- Nature of Energy(0)
- First Law of Thermodynamics(0)
- Endothermic & Exothermic Reactions(0)
- Bond Energy(0)
- Thermochemical Equations(0)
- Heat Capacity(0)
- Thermal Equilibrium (Simplified)(0)
- Hess's Law(0)
- Rate of Reaction(0)
- Energy Diagrams(0)
- Chemical Equilibrium(0)
- The Equilibrium Constant(0)
- Le Chatelier's Principle(0)
- Solubility Product Constant (Ksp)(0)
- Spontaneous Reaction(0)
- Entropy (Simplified)(0)
- Gibbs Free Energy (Simplified)(0)
- 8. Gases, Liquids and Solids(0)
- Pressure Units(0)
- Kinetic Molecular Theory(0)
- The Ideal Gas Law(0)
- The Ideal Gas Law Derivations(0)
- The Ideal Gas Law Applications(0)
- Chemistry Gas Laws(0)
- Chemistry Gas Laws: Combined Gas Law(0)
- Standard Temperature and Pressure(0)
- Dalton's Law: Partial Pressure (Simplified)(0)
- Gas Stoichiometry(0)
- Intermolecular Forces (Simplified)(0)
- Intermolecular Forces and Physical Properties(0)
- Atomic, Ionic and Molecular Solids(0)
- Heating and Cooling Curves(0)
- 9. Solutions(0)
- Solutions(0)
- Solubility and Intermolecular Forces(0)
- Solutions: Mass Percent(0)
- Percent Concentrations(0)
- Molarity(0)
- Osmolarity(0)
- Parts per Million (ppm)(0)
- Solubility: Temperature Effect(0)
- Intro to Henry's Law(0)
- Henry's Law Calculations(0)
- Dilutions(0)
- Solution Stoichiometry(0)
- Electrolytes (Simplified)(0)
- Equivalents(0)
- Molality(0)
- The Colligative Properties(0)
- Boiling Point Elevation(0)
- Freezing Point Depression(0)
- Osmosis(0)
- Osmotic Pressure(0)
- 10. Acids and Bases(0)
- Acid-Base Introduction(0)
- Arrhenius Acid and Base(0)
- Bronsted Lowry Acid and Base(0)
- Acid and Base Strength(0)
- Ka and Kb(0)
- The pH Scale(0)
- Auto-Ionization(0)
- pH of Strong Acids and Bases(0)
- Acid-Base Equivalents(0)
- Acid-Base Reactions(0)
- Gas Evolution Equations (Simplified)(0)
- Ionic Salts (Simplified)(0)
- Buffers(0)
- Henderson-Hasselbalch Equation(0)
- Strong Acid Strong Base Titrations (Simplified)(0)
- 11. Nuclear Chemistry(0)
- BONUS: Lab Techniques and Procedures(0)
- BONUS: Mathematical Operations and Functions(0)
- 12. Introduction to Organic Chemistry(0)
- 13. Alkenes, Alkynes, and Aromatic Compounds(0)
- 14. Compounds with Oxygen or Sulfur(0)
- 15. Aldehydes and Ketones(0)
- 16. Carboxylic Acids and Their Derivatives(0)
- 17. Amines(0)
- 18. Amino Acids and Proteins(0)
- 19. Enzymes(0)
- 20. Carbohydrates(0)
- Intro to Carbohydrates(0)
- Classification of Carbohydrates(0)
- Fischer Projections(0)
- Enantiomers vs Diastereomers(0)
- D vs L Enantiomers(0)
- Cyclic Hemiacetals(0)
- Intro to Haworth Projections(0)
- Cyclic Structures of Monosaccharides(0)
- Mutarotation(0)
- Reduction of Monosaccharides(0)
- Oxidation of Monosaccharides(0)
- Glycosidic Linkage(0)
- Disaccharides(0)
- Polysaccharides(0)
- 21. The Generation of Biochemical Energy(0)
- 22. Carbohydrate Metabolism(0)
- 23. Lipids(0)
- Intro to Lipids(0)
- Fatty Acids(0)
- Physical Properties of Fatty Acids(0)
- Waxes(0)
- Triacylglycerols(0)
- Triacylglycerol Reactions: Hydrogenation(0)
- Triacylglycerol Reactions: Hydrolysis(0)
- Triacylglycerol Reactions: Oxidation(0)
- Glycerophospholipids(0)
- Sphingomyelins(0)
- Steroids(0)
- Cell Membranes(0)
- Membrane Transport(0)
- 24. Lipid Metabolism(0)
- 25. Protein and Amino Acid Metabolism(0)
- 26. Nucleic Acids and Protein Synthesis(0)
- Intro to Nucleic Acids(0)
- Nitrogenous Bases(0)
- Nucleoside and Nucleotide Formation(0)
- Naming Nucleosides and Nucleotides(0)
- Phosphodiester Bond Formation(0)
- Primary Structure of Nucleic Acids(0)
- Base Pairing(0)
- DNA Double Helix(0)
- Intro to DNA Replication(0)
- Steps of DNA Replication(0)
- Types of RNA(0)
- Overview of Protein Synthesis(0)
- Transcription: mRNA Synthesis(0)
- Processing of pre-mRNA(0)
- The Genetic Code(0)
- Introduction to Translation(0)
- Translation: Protein Synthesis(0)
Factors Affecting Enzyme Activity: Study with Video Lessons, Practice Problems & Examples
Factors Affecting Enzyme Activity Practice Problems
What impact would you predict on the rate of an enzymatic process for an enzyme that operates optimally at 25°C (room temperature), if the temperature is increased from 25°C to 55°C?
What general effect(s) might adding a polar organic solvent like ethanol have on an enzymatic process occurring at optimal human body temperature (around 37°C)?
What is the implication when we say that the enzyme is fully occupied by a substrate? How does adding more enzyme and substrate influence the rate of the chemical reaction?
What would be the likely impact on the rate of a biochemical reaction catalyzed by an enzyme that functions optimally at room temperature (about 25°C) if a reducing agent like dithiothreitol (DTT) is introduced?
Lipase, an enzyme found in the pancreas, exhibits high catalytic activity at pH 8, while pepsin, an enzyme found in the stomach, exhibits no catalytic activity at this pH. Why?
How would the rate of an enzyme-catalyzed reaction be affected if the amount of the enzyme was increased two-fold? Explain why.
In a biochemistry lab, students conducted an experiment to compare the enzyme activity in spinach and lettuce leaves. They first observed the color change in both leaves when exposed to air due to phenolase activity. Then, they performed another experiment where they added hydrogen peroxide (H2O2) to fresh spinach and lettuce samples and recorded the time until bubbles appeared. Which sample has more catalase? Explain your answer.
Kiwi's actinidin enzyme hydrolyzes peptide bonds in proteins. In the process of making a soy milk-based pudding, the recipe advises against using fresh kiwi. However, it mentions that kiwi juice concentrate, which undergoes pasteurization, is acceptable. What is the reason for this recommendation?
Papaya has papain that can hydrolyze peptide bonds in the proteins. In the process of marinating a tough meat, why is fresh papaya used?
Amylase, an enzyme that catalyzes the breakdown of starches into sugars, operates optimally in the mouth at a pH between 6.7 and 7.0. How would the rate of an amylase-catalyzed reaction be affected by changing the pH to 4.0? Select the best answer.
The graph below illustrates the relationship between enzyme activity and pH for catalase, peptidase, and cellulase. Based on the graph, which of the following optimal pH is correct?
Using the provided graph, identify which of the following conditions is closest to the optimum reaction rate. Select the best answer.
Chymotrypsin, an enzyme that facilitates peptide bond hydrolysis, functions optimally in the small intestine at a pH of 7.5 to 8.5. How would the enzyme's activity be impacted under the following condition? (Select the best answer.)
Condition: Conducting the reaction at 90 °C.
Amylase is an enzyme that catalyzes the hydrolysis of starch into sugars in the human mouth and pancreas. Its optimal activity is at a pH of 6.7 to 7.0. What would be the effect on the rate of an amylase-catalyzed reaction if the pH was adjusted to 4.5?
Adults who have difficulty digesting starch often use an enzyme supplement known as amylase to help break down starches in their diet. Suppose a product containing amylase is added to a starch-rich food and the mixture is refrigerated for 24 hours. What would happen to the amylase if the product was stored at 75°C?
If the temperature is raised from 37°C to 70°C, how would this change affect the activity of an enzyme that functions optimally at normal body temperature and physiological pH?
I. The enzyme’s activity will decrease as the temperature rises from 37°C to 70°C, improving the rate of reaction.
II. The enzyme’s activity will decrease because the high temperature will likely denature the enzyme, reducing its effectiveness.
III. The enzyme may become completely inactive at 70°C due to irreversible denaturation.
IV. The enzyme’s activity will initially increase as the temperature rises but then decrease sharply as it approaches 70°C due to denaturation.
Lipase is an enzyme that catalyzes the formation of fats into fatty acids and glycerol. Assuming the reaction has reached a steady state, describe the effect of adding excess triglycerides on the rate of the reaction catalyzed by lipase.
I. The reaction rate will increase, then decrease as excess triglycerides cause a competitive inhibition of the enzyme.
II. The reaction rate will remain constant once all enzyme active sites are saturated with triglycerides, regardless of further increases in substrate concentration.
III. The reaction rate will decrease as excess triglycerides may inhibit the enzyme’s activity.
IV. The reaction rate will increase to a maximum level and then plateau as the enzyme becomes saturated with triglycerides.
Trypsin is an enzyme that hydrolyzes proteins by cutting off peptide bonds, functioning optimally in the small intestine at a pH of 7.5 to 8.5. How would increasing the concentration of proteins affect the rate of a reaction catalyzed by trypsin? (Select all that apply)
I. The reaction rate will increase as the concentration of proteins increases, up to a point where the enzyme becomes saturated.
II. The reaction rate will remain constant regardless of changes in protein concentration once all enzyme active sites are occupied.
III. The reaction rate will plateau as the enzyme becomes fully saturated and cannot process additional substrate molecules.
IV. The reaction rate will decrease as excess proteins might interfere with the enzyme's activity.
Chymotrypsin is an enzyme that hydrolyzes peptide bonds in proteins, with optimal activity in the small intestine at a pH of 7 to 8. How would running the reaction at a temperature of 5°C affect the rate of a reaction catalyzed by chymotrypsin?
Enzymes have specific pH ranges in which they are most active, and this range can differ significantly between enzymes. Why does lysozyme exhibit high catalytic activity at pH 6 (optimal pH around 5-6), while pepsin (optimal pH at 2) shows minimal activity at the same pH?