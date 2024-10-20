- Download the worksheet to save time writing
Determine whether coconut oil at 30 °C is a homogeneous or heterogeneous mixture.
A yellow solid is exposed to sunlight, resulting in a white metal and an orange gas. Neither the metal nor the gas can be further decomposed by chemical processes. Identify the elements and compounds among the yellow solid, white metal, and orange gas.
Classify each of the following as (a) solid, (b) liquid, (c) gas, (d) element, (e) compound, and/or (f) mixture.
i) Ice
ii) Soda
iii) Iron
iv) Heliox
Classify the following change as melting, freezing, sublimation, or deposition: Pure liquid acetic acid becomes a glacier-like mass when the temperature of the room is lowered to and maintained at 16 °C.
Determine whether the personal floatation device worn by a kid in a pool contains a solid, a liquid, or a gas if the particles are far apart.
Anything that occupies space and has mass defines matter. Determine and differentiate the three states of matter.
Classify as physical change or chemical change: Sugar is broken down by yeast, forming ethanol.
Identify the change of state that has the correct description.
Which of the following statements correctly describes physical and chemical change?
Select a chemical property of uranium:
Is the following statement referring to a physical or chemical property? When left in the open, peeled potatoes become brown.
Butane lighters do not usually work at cold temperatures. The melting point and boiling point of propane are –187.7°C and –42.3°C, respectively. Assuming we can replace butane (C4H10) with propane (C3H8), would propane lighter work at 14°F? Explain your answer.
Identify whether the given is a physical property or chemical property
a. the density of silver is 10.49 g/mL
b. the hardness of silver is 2.5 Mohs scale
c. the reactivity of silver with acid
d. the melting point of silver is 961.8 °C
Select the extensive property