Butane lighters do not usually work at cold temperatures. The melting point and boiling point of propane are –187.7°C and –42.3°C, respectively. Assuming we can replace butane (C 4 H 10 ) with propane (C 3 H 8 ), would propane lighter work at 14°F? Explain your answer.