Benzoic acid (C 6 H 5 COOH) dissociates to a degree of only 2.5% in water. A small amount of C 6 H 5 COOH acts as an acid that donates H+ ions to water resulting in a solution of unreacted C 6 H 5 COOH and small amounts of H 3 O+ and C 6 H 5 COO−.