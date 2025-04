11. Nuclear Chemistry / Types of Radiation / Problem 2

The transuranium elements, which refer to elements beyond uranium, are not found in nature and are only produced through bombardment. Californium is a transuranium element prepared by bombarding berkelium-249 with neutrons to produce a californium atom and a beta particle. Provide the complete bombardment reaction:

249 97 Bk + 1 0 n → ? + ?