Give the IUPAC name of the alkane represented by the model below. (Blue: C, white: H)
Draw the compound based on the description: A cycloalkane with 5 substituents and total of 8 carbons.
Is the following alkane incorrectly named? If yes, what is its correct name? Explain.
What is the proper IUPAC name of the following structure?
Propose a plausible IUPAC name for the given organic compound.
Determine the error present in the provided name. Hint: It will be helpful to draw the structures as named.
2-propyl-1-methyl-2-propylcyclohexane
Provide the IUPAC name of the cycloalkane shown below:
Give the line-angle structure and the systematic name of the compound described below:
A 7-membered cycloalkane with the molecular formula of C10H20. (Assume only 1 straight-chain substituent.)
Provide the condensed structural formula of 1,1,1-tribromo-2,3-dimethylbutane.
Sketch the line structure of the compound 3,6-dibromooctane.
In an organic chemistry lab, a student synthesizes 1-bromo-3-methylbutane as part of an experiment. What is the skeletal formula of this compound?
Identify the products and provide the balanced chemical equation for the complete combustion of liquid 5-ethyl-2-methylheptane.