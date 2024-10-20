Skip to main content
12. Introduction to Organic Chemistry - Part 2 of 2
12. Introduction to Organic Chemistry / The Alkyl Groups / Problem 1

Give the IUPAC name of the alkane represented by the model below. (Blue: C, white: H)
3D model of an alkane with blue carbon and white hydrogen atoms for organic chemistry study.

