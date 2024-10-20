What is/are incorrect with the structure below?
For the following compound structures, are they similar, isomers, or different?
Name and provide the line-angle structures of the possible constitutional isomers of a cyclic alkane with a formula C6H12 and an ethyl substituent.
Which among the substances given below can exist as cis-trans isomers?
i.
ii.
iii.
Determine the number of possible structural isomers for the molecular formula C4H9Cl. Provide the IUPAC name and skeletal structure for each isomer.
Which of the following best describes a chiral carbon?
Indicate if any chiral centers are present in the compound shown below. If present, label using an asterisk (*):
Consider the following compound:
Is the compound chiral? If yes, draw its enantiomer.
What are the condensed and line structures of the IUPAC names listed below?
i. 3-ethylhex-3-ene
ii. 3,5-diethylhept-3-ene
What is the correct IUPAC name for the following compound?
What is the correct IUPAC name (use cis or trans, if necessary) for the structure given below?
What are the names of the compounds shown below?
i. ii.
There are a total of three alkynes with the chemical formula C5H8. Give their structures.
Draw the condensed structural formula of 4,4-dibromo-1-hexyne.
Classify the type of organic reaction for each of the given reactions: