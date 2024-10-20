Skip to main content
13. Alkenes, Alkynes, and Aromatic Compounds - Part 1 of 2
13. Alkenes, Alkynes, and Aromatic Compounds / Naming Alkenes / Problem 11

What is the correct IUPAC name (use cis or trans, if necessary) for the structure given below?
Chemical structure of 3-hexene with options for cis and trans isomers for naming.

