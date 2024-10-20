GOB Chemistry
What is the structure of the lactone formed by the intramolecular reaction of the hydroxyl group with the carboxyl group of the unnatural amino acid shown below?
Draw the structures of the alcohol and carboxylic acid needed to produce the following ester:
Draw the products that would be formed when ethyl acetate is subjected to acid-catalyzed hydrolysis.
3-methylbutyl ethanoate has a distinct odor of bananas and is often used in artificial banana flavorings. Provide a balanced equation for the acid-catalyzed hydrolysis of 3-methylbutyl ethanoate.
Provide line-angle structures of the products formed in the hydrolysis reaction shown below:
Draw a plausible structure of the amide product in the given reaction.
Draw the structures of the resultant carboxylic acid and amine upon the hydrolysis of the given amide.
Draw the structure of the compounds produced when the amide shown below is hydrolyzed with NaOH.