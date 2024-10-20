Skip to main content
16. Carboxylic Acids and Their Derivatives - Part 2 of 2
16. Carboxylic Acids and Their Derivatives / Amide Hydrolysis / Problem 8

Draw the structure of the compounds produced when the amide shown below is hydrolyzed with NaOH.
Structure of N-ethyl-N-methylcyclopentanecarboxamide for amide hydrolysis.

