Which of the following statements are true regarding the active site, lock-and-key model, and induced-fit model of enzymes?

I. The active site of an enzyme is a rigid structure that perfectly fits the substrate in the lock-and-key model.

II. The induced-fit model suggests that the enzyme's active site undergoes a conformational change upon substrate binding to better fit the substrate.

III. The lock-and-key model accounts for the enzyme’s ability to adapt its structure to different substrates.

IV. In the induced-fit model, the enzyme’s active site is rigid and does not change shape during substrate binding.