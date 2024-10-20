- Download the worksheet to save time writing
- Start solving the practice problems
- If you're stuck, watch the video solutions
- See your summary to get more insights
D-ribose is an example of an aldose. What functional groups are present in D-ribose?
Xylulose is a rare sugar that participates in cellular carbohydrate metabolism. Determine the classification of this monosaccharide as an aldopentose, ketopentose, aldohexose, or ketohexose.
Classify the monosaccharide galactose by the type of carbonyl group and the number of carbons.
During the process of digesting lactose from milk, the enzyme lactase decomposes lactose into glucose and galactose. Formulate a verbal representation of this enzymatic conversion in the form of an equation. Categorize each carbohydrate participating in the reaction as either a disaccharide or a monosaccharide.
Below is a list of naturally occurring carbohydrates, along with their sources and types of carbohydrates. Which of the following options is not accurate?
Classify the following carbohydrate: maltotriose, composed of three glucose units.
Determine the number of chiral carbon atoms in the following molecules:
Provide the corresponding Fischer projection of the wedge-dash structure shown below:
In what ways do the Fischer projections of D-sorbose and D-idose differ?
Determine if the given Fischer projections are identical or enantiomers.
Draw the enantiomer of the sugar shown below in its Fischer projection.