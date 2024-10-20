Skip to main content
20. Carbohydrates - Part 1 of 3
20. Carbohydrates / Intro to Carbohydrates / Problem 3

Classify the monosaccharide galactose by the type of carbonyl group and the number of carbons.
Structural formula of galactose, an aldohexose monosaccharide.

