Identify the backbone of the following saponifiable lipids.
i.
ii.
Determine the balanced chemical equation for the saponification of glyceryl tristearate (tristearin) with NaOH.
Consider the following glycerophospholipid which is found in plant membranes:
Identify whether this is a lecithin or cephalin, and provide the components that make up this glycerophospholipid.
Cephalin is also known as phosphatidylethanolamine. Provide the condensed structural formula of a cephalin containing the following components: glycerol, two myristic acids, a phosphate group, and ionized ethanolamine.
Draw the products formed from the base-catalyzed hydrolysis of sphingomyelin shown below.
Consider the following phospholipid, which is found in high concentrations in the plasma membrane.
Identify the fatty acid.
Identify if progesterone is a glycerol, fatty acid, steroid nucleus, or sphingosine.
Which of the following substances plays a role in the synthesis of steroid hormones?
Which of the following best describes the role of the lipid bilayer in maintaining the internal environment of the cell?
Which of the following components of the cell membrane is found interspersed between phospholipid molecules?
A certain type of cell requires potassium ions to be concentrated inside the cell at a higher level than in the extracellular fluid. Identify the type of transport responsible for maintaining this ion concentration in the cell.
Identify the type of transport that will occur for oxygen (O2) across a biological membrane.