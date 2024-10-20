Skip to main content
23. Lipids - Part 2 of 2
23. Lipids / Triacylglycerol Reactions: Hydrolysis / Problem 1

Identify the backbone of the following saponifiable lipids.
i. Chemical structures of saponifiable lipids for identifying backbones in triacylglycerol reactions.
ii. Chemical structures of saponifiable lipids for identifying backbones in triacylglycerol reactions.

