Which of the statements below regarding the ends of nucleic acids are incorrect?

i. The 5' end of a nucleic acid has a free phosphate group attached to the 5' carbon of the sugar.

ii. The 3' end of a nucleic acid has a free hydroxyl group (-OH) attached to the 2' carbon of the sugar.

iii. Nucleotides are always added to the 5' end during DNA and RNA synthesis.

iv. The 5' end and 3' end of a nucleic acid are identical in structure.