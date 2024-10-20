26. Nucleic Acids and Protein Synthesis - Part 2 of 3
Primary Structure of Nucleic Acids / Problem 1
Which of the statements below regarding the ends of nucleic acids are incorrect?
i. The 5' end of a nucleic acid has a free phosphate group attached to the 5' carbon of the sugar.
ii. The 3' end of a nucleic acid has a free hydroxyl group (-OH) attached to the 2' carbon of the sugar.
iii. Nucleotides are always added to the 5' end during DNA and RNA synthesis.
iv. The 5' end and 3' end of a nucleic acid are identical in structure.
