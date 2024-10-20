- Download the worksheet to save time writing
- Start solving the practice problems
- If you're stuck, watch the video solutions
- See your summary to get more insights
Determine whether a compound of indium and fluorine with a melting point of 1170 °C and a boiling point of greater than 1200 °C is covalent or ionic. Write the most probable formula of this compound.
Identify the bond present in MgAt2.
i. ionic bond
ii. covalent bond
iii. coordinate covalent bond
(Note: More than one type of bond can be present in a compound)
Which of the following contains a covalent coordinate bond? (Hint: Estimate the number of covalent bonds that the central atom should form.)
i. ZnF2
ii. Al2Cl6
iii. CO
Identify either the name or the chemical formula for each of the given compounds:
A. Boron Nitride
B. Tetraphosphorous trioxide
C. Nitrous acid
D. Silver Chlorite
E. Sn3N4
F. FeSO3
G. IBr3
H. SCl6
Identify the formula of the compounds with the names given below:
a. carbon tetrachloride
b. diboron trisulfide
c. xenon tetrafluoride
d. iodine monochloride
e. phosphorus pentasulfide
The given diagram illustrates a gaseous chemical reaction, where gray spheres denote carbon atoms, and red spheres denote oxygen atoms. Provide the molecular formula of the reactants and products.
Write the most probable formula for: (note that x in each case represents an unknown subscript)
(i) CHxF3
(ii) BFx
(iii) NHx
(iv) SiFx
Phosphine is a highly flammable gas used in semiconductor industries. Determine the number of valence electrons, lone pairs, and bonding pairs in phosphine based on its Lewis structure given below:
Is the given image a possible structural formula for C5H10O2?
If not, describe the changes that need to be done so that it becomes a more possible structure.
Draw the Lewis structure of PHF2 so that the central P atom obeys the octet rule. Based on the drawing, answer the following:
The central P atom has ____ unshared pairs (lone pairs).
The central P atom forms ____ single bonds.
The central P atom forms ____ double bonds.
Which of the following statements is correct?
Show the best Lewis dot structure for NOF (nitrosyl fluoride). Note that N here is the central atom.
Draw the Lewis structures of each of the following molecules or ions:
A. IF2–
B. XeBr4
C. NO
D. BH3
E. OPCl3