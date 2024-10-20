- Download the worksheet to save time writing
When the contents of two beakers are mixed together, identify the spectator ions in the reaction that occurs. Make sure to write balanced molecular and net ionic equations.
Beaker 1: silver ion and nitrate ion
Beaker 2: potassium ion and iodide ion
Which of the following equations is the net ionic equation for the precipitation of chromium(III) hydroxide from an aqueous mixture of potassium hydroxide and chromium(III) nitrate?
Determine the oxidation number of iodine on both sides of the following redox reaction:
2 S2O32−(aq) + I3−(aq) → S4O62−(aq) + 3 I−(aq)
Manganese is a transition metal with eight known oxidation states. Identify which one of the compounds below consists of manganese in its lowest oxidation state:
On the reactant side in each of the given reactions below, determine the species that was oxidized and reduced and also provide the reducing agent and the oxidizing agent.
(i) Sr(s) + I2(s) → SrI2(s)
(ii) Ag2O(s) + Na(s) → 2 Ag(s) + Na2O(s)
(i) Ga(s) + Cr3+(aq) → Ga3+(aq) + Cr(s)
Zinc metal reacts with hydrogen ions to form zinc ions and hydrogen gas. Provide the balanced equation, reducing agent, and oxidizing agent.
Identify the species below which would be the strongest reducing agent.
What will be the coefficient for Fe2+ ion when the following redox reaction is balanced?
MnO4–(aq) + Fe2+(aq) + H+(aq) → Mn2+(aq) + Fe3+(aq) + H2O(l)
Balance the redox reaction in basic solution: NO2−(aq) + Al(s) → NH 3(g) + AlO2−(aq)
The following is a redox reaction between potassium and bromine to form potassium bromide:
2 K + Br2 → 2 KBr
Separate this redox reaction into its component half-reaction.
Consider the following redox reaction:
2 Ag+(aq) + Cu(s) → 2 Ag(s) + Cu2+(aq)
Sketch a Galvanic cell that employs the following redox reaction and show which ions are present in each solution. Identify the electrodes as cathode and anode and write oxidation and reduction half-reactions. Finally indicate the electron flow direction for this cell.