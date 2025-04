5. Classification & Balancing of Chemical Reactions / Balancing Redox Reactions: Acidic Solutions / Problem 8

What will be the coefficient for Fe2+ ion when the following redox reaction is balanced?

MnO 4 – (aq) + Fe2+ (aq) + H+ (aq) → Mn2+ (aq) + Fe3+ (aq) + H 2 O (l)