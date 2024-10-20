- Download the worksheet to save time writing
There are three metals: calcium, lead, and nickel. At 25.0°C, 20.0-g samples of each metal are supplied with the same quantity of heat. Using the specific heat capacities in the table below, determine which metal would reach the highest temperature.
The temperature of a 1.00 g sample rose by 30.0 °C when 13.5 J or 3.22 cal of heat was applied to it. Determine the specific heat of the sample and identify its identity from the pool of substances with their specific heat values below.
Aluminum (0.897 J/g•°C)
Iron (0.449 J/g•°C)
Palladium (0.246 J/g•°C)
Ethyl acetate is a solvent used for recrystallization processes. Ethyl acetate has a specific heat of 0.455 cal/g•°C. Calculate the heat energy lost in the cooling process when 111 g of ethyl acetate was heated to its boiling point (77.1°C) to dissolve a sample and then cooled down to room temperature (25.0°C). Assume that the specific heat does not change.
A sample of an alloy weighing 65.00 g with a temperature of 90.00°C is dropped into 120.0 g of water at 25.00°C. The final temperature of both the alloy and the water is 40.00°C. Calculate the specific heat capacity of the alloy if the specific heat of water is 4.184 J/(g•°C).
Based on the following reaction,
Ge(s) + 2 F2(g) → GeF4(g)
what is the effect on the reaction rate if three moles of Ge are removed?
Consider the following reaction: SiC (hexagonal) → SiC (cubic), ΔG = –0.598 kcal/mol (–2.50 kJ/mol) at 25°C. Explain why SiC (hexagonal) lasts for a long period of time even though the reaction is spontaneous.
Which statements explains the energy requirements of chemical reactions?
A) The rate of reaction increases with both increasing temperature and activation energy.
B) The rate of reaction increases with increasing temperature and decreasing activation energy.
C) The rate of reaction increases with decreasing temperature and increasing activation energy.
D) The rate of reaction increases with both decreasing temperature and activation energy.
Show the energy diagram for an exothermic reaction and label it with Energy, Reaction progression, Reactants, Products, and ΔH.
Which of the following describes the reaction in the energy diagram below?
Below are the potential energy profiles for three reactions. Which of the following statements is true?
Identify the reaction which does not show a homogenous equilibrium.